Documents: Suspected serial killer drew complaints years ago

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech Pause

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

3:12 Christmas on parade in downtown Rock Hill

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille