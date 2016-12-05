South Carolina

December 5, 2016 3:47 PM

Judge declares mistrial in case against former North Charleston police officer

By Cynthia Roldán

A jury could not reach a decision on Monday in the murder trial against a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting a black motorist in the back.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Monday, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman declared a mistrial in the five-week case against Michael Slager, whose defense argued he feared for his life when Walter Scott got control of Slager’s stun gun.

A passerby turned over video of the encounter between Slager and Scott, 50. Slager was fired by the North Charleston Police Department shortly after.

The jury – consisting of one black and 11 white jurors – deliberated for more than 20 hours. They left for home over the weekend undecided.

On Monday, jurors sent a note to the judge indicating that “the majority” were still undecided on a verdict. They also posed numerous questions to the judge. They asked for clarification on why voluntary manslaughter was added as a possible verdict and whether the definition of self-defense for a police is different than for the average person.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Check back for updates to this developing story.

