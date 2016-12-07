SC has worst elder-abuse protections, study says

South Carolina has the worst elder-abuse protections of any state in the country, according to a new online report.
A Wallethub study showed out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, South Carolina ranked dead last in protections against elder abuse.
South Carolina ranked poorly when it comes to complaints of abuse, neglect and exploitation among residents 65 and older, expenditures on elder-abuse protection, the number of eldercare organizations and services, quality of nursing homes and other measures used to gauge the state’s level elder-abuse protection.
The share of U.S. adults aged 65 and older are expected to make up more than a fifth of the country’s population by 2029, according to WalletHub, a personal-finance website that conducted the elder-abuse study. The majority of elder-abuse cases go unreported, according to WalletHub.
Here’s how South Carolina stands on some key metrics studied by WalletHub:
Elder-abuse protections in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 50th – Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect and Exploitation Complaints per Resident Aged 65+
- 35th – Total Expenditures on Elder-Abuse Prevention per Resident Aged 65+
- 28th – Total Long-Term Care Ombudsman-Program Funding per Resident Aged 65+
- 41st – Number of Eldercare Organizations & Services per Resident Aged 65+
- 38th – Number of Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen per Resident Aged 65+
- 34th – Nursing-Homes Quality
