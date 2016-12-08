South Carolina

December 8, 2016 11:19 AM

Accused Charleston shooter’s mother has heart attack in court, according to documents

By Jane Moon Dail

CHARLESTON, SC

Court documents stated the accused Charleston shooter’s mother had a heart attack during his first day of trial.

Dylann Roof, whose federal death penalty trial started Wednesday, is accused of shooting nine parishioners to death at Emanuel AME Church in June of 2015.

Court documents stated Roof’s mother required medical attention and was admitted to a hospital with a heart attack.

The woman collapsed in court sobbing Wednesday.

The defense stated this highlighted the “emotional nature of the proceedings,” but the judge denied their motion for a mistrial.

