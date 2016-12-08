More than 10 arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution bust

Myrtle Beach police arrested more than 10 people in connection with an undercover prostitution bust Wednesday, mainly in the Kings Highway and Yaupon Drive areas.
Police confirmed they were conducting an undercover prostitution operation in the Yaupon Drive area, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers netted 10 arrests in connection with prostitution on Nov. 29 during an undercover sting in the same area, and police arrested three women in connection with prostitution in an undercover operation the weekend before, jail records show.
Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said last week just after the Nov. 29 bust, that officers would continue to address prostitution with enforcement measures as officers saw suspicious activity and received information from those in the community, he said.
Some arrested Wednesday were also charged in connection with drug-related offenses, according to the Myrtle Beach Jail website.
Those arrested were:
Ashley Janay Pearl, 25, Tiffany Dawn Evans, 30, Christy Lynn Patterson, 32, Michelle Renee Rowan, 24, Amisha Nichole Eller, 28, Jules Roy Hixenbaugh, 56, Gary Lewis Clark, 58, Desiree Dawn Mcgill, 35, Jose Juan Cruz-toribo, 32, John Henry Brown, 58, Jose Torres-platas, 37, and Daniel Quardre Bryant, 23, according to online jail records.
Pearl’s photo was not available on the Myrtle Beach Jail website.
