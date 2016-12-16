Caregiver charged after Upstate infant dies from drug overdose

A Taylors woman has been charged in the death of a 10-month-old infant who was administered a lethal dose of prescription drugs, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.
Wanda Gail Murriel, 60, was charged with homicide by child abuse, according to a warrant.
The arrest stems from a July 22 incident in which deputies responded to an infant who was unresponsive, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Flood.
"When deputies arrived, EMS was in the process of rendering aid, but after a period of time, the infant was pronounced deceased," Flood said in an email.
The Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation, which concluded Wednesday with the arrest of the infant's caretaker, Flood said.
Flood said toxicology results also proved that the infant had consumed lethal amounts of prescription drugs.
Murriel was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, where she's currently awaiting a bond hearing from a circuit court judge, according to Flood and online jail records.
