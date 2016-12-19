SC's presidential electors poised to cast ballots for Trump

South Carolina's members of the Electoral College are gathering to pledge the state's nine electoral votes to Republican Donald Trump.
It's part of the formal process to choose the next president based upon state-by-state voting results. Electors gather Monday morning at the office of Secretary of State Mark Hammond.
Last month's popular vote determined that electors nominated by the South Carolina Republican Party will cast the official ballots for the state.
Some Democrats upset with the Nov. 8 results have urged electors around the country not to cast their ballot for Trump. But state Republican Party Chairman Matt Moore has said he and the state's other electors have not been swayed.
Progressive groups and state Democrats are planning a rally at the Statehouse before the meeting.
