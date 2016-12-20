Bill would require background checks to renew real estate licenses

Criminal background checks would be conducted on real estate professionals seeking to renew their South Carolina licenses under a proposed bill.
The bill's sponsor, South Carolina state Rep. Chip Huggins, said he decided to propose the measure after Spartanburg County real estate agent Todd Kohlepp was recently charged with kidnapping and seven counts of murder.
Huggins, a Republican from Columbia who is a former realtor, said he also is working with Rep. Eddie Tallon on legislation that might specify which types of crimes would disqualify someone from being licensed as a real estate professional in South Carolina. Tallon, a Republican from Spartanburg, is a retired state law enforcement officer.
Kohlhepp was a registered sex offender when state officials approved his application for a real estate license in 2006.
As part of his application, Kohlhepp included a two-page letter offering an explanation of his 1987 kidnapping conviction in Arizona. His account differed significantly from court records involving the crime that resulted in a 15-year prison sentence.
Kohlhepp described his offense as a youthful mistake stemming from a heated argument with his teenage girlfriend. A probation officer said Kohlhepp "sexually assaulted an innocent child."
The pending kidnapping charge against Kohlhepp was filed after a missing 30-year-old Anderson woman, Kala Brown, was found chained in a metal storage container on his property near Woodruff on Nov. 3.
Following his arrest, authorities say Kohlhepp confessed to the 2003 killings of four people — Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert — at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee. He also was charged with three other counts of murder after the bodies of Brown's boyfriend, Charles David Carver, and Spartanburg residents Johnny and Meagan Coxie were found buried on his property.
State officials have suspended Kohlhepp's real estate license as a result of the criminal charges he is facing.
Under current rules, criminal background checks are conducted on anyone applying for real estate licenses in South Carolina. Huggins said his bill would make sure that those seeking to renew their licenses go through the same process.
Officials with the Anderson-based Western Upstate Association of Realtors and Greater Greenville Association of Realtors referred questions about Huggins' bill to South Carolina Realtors CEO Nick Kremydas. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Kremydas previously told the Independent Mail that there is broad support to require background checks every two years when agents renew their licenses.
There are about 48,000 licensed real estate professionals in the state, said Lisa Kudelka, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
