Man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend inside SUV

Spartanburg County authorities say a 24-year-old man shot his girlfriend to death while they were in a moving vehicle.
Local media outlets report Jefferson Perry III of Cowpens is charged with murder in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Tiffany Cartee, a mother of 2-year-old twins.
Deputies say that after Perry opened fire, the sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree. Perry ran off after the crash, but a K-9 unit found him in the crawl space under a nearby home. He was arrested early Friday.
Cartee's father, Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden, says the family is "having a really hard time understanding why some guy who said that he loved" Cartee could kill her.
