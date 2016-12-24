Man sentenced to 4 years for wreck that killed passenger

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man has been sentenced to four years for a crash that killed his passenger.
The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports (http://bit.ly/2i5E73w ) the sentence amounts to more than three years in prison for Stephen Colter. A judge gave Colter credit for the 312 days he spent in jail before pleading guilty last week to felony driving under the influence.
The Highway Patrol says Colter was driving on U.S. Highway 21 north of Branchville on March 21, 2015, when he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. He instead collided with the vehicle as it drifted across the center line. Colter's car went off the road and overturned, killing his front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Travis "Jermaine" Stroman.
