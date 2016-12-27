24-year-old woman struck in face at Anderson gun range

Anderson County authorities say a woman was shot in the face at a gun range.
Anderson County Lt. Sheila Cole tells local media outlets the 24-year-old woman is hospitalized in serious condition. Authorities have not released her name.
Cole says the shooting happened Monday afternoon at the Skip-J Range in Anderson.
Deputies told WYFF-TV that a shot fired from a different part of the range appears to have ricocheted and struck the woman in the eye. The investigation continues.
Range owner Jerry James says it's the first accidental shooting at the private pistol and rifle club since it opened 24 years ago.
