Adams, chief prosecutor for the 10th circuit, dies at age 49

Chrissy Adams, the chief prosecutor for Anderson and Oconee counties since 2005, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 49.
Solicitor-elect David Wagner said Wednesday that Adams died Tuesday evening at home with her family.
Wagner says in a statement that Adams "fought this battle with the determination, courage and dignity we've all come to expect from her."
He says she's "left a lasting contribution and impact on our community."
Voters first elected Adams solicitor of the 10th judicial circuit in November 2004.
Adams announced in February she would not seek re-election.
She began her career as an assistant prosecutor in Charleston. She became deputy solicitor for the 10th circuit in 1999.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Adams, and two sons.
