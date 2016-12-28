Some SC hospitals asking those with flu-like symptoms to stop visits

In the midst of flu season, hospitals around South Carolina are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus by asking those possibly-infected to stay home.
Palmetto Health Media Relations Manager Tammie Epps said Palmetto Health hospitals have put up signs near their front doors asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients.
Near the signs are hand sanitizer and masks.
Epps said this is nothing new but is a way to prevent the spread during flu season.
“We put those up every year,” she said.
She said all 14,000 Palmetto Health employees are also required to have the flu shot.
Since Oct. 2 three flu-associated deaths have been reported in South Carolina, including one in the Upstate, one in the Midlands and one in the Lowcountry, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to DHEC, 680 influenza cases were reported from 34 counties, including 100 flu-associated hospitalizations from Oct. 2 through Dec. 17.
AnMed Health in Anderson is also asking all children with symptoms of the cold, flu or respiratory illness to refrain from visiting patients until the end of flu season, according to the Anderson Independent-Mail.
The steps are not mandatory, but they could help avoid the spread of illnesses.
Jennifer Wilson with Lexington Medical Center public relations said though they are not asking those with flu-like symptoms to stay away from their facilities, they are taking other precuations.
She said though Lexington Medical does not require their employees to have a flu shot, they are encouraged to do so and are offered them for free.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between 3,000 and 49,000 people die from the flu every year, and vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
To learn more about the flu and where to acquire a flu vaccine, visit www.scdhec.gov/flu.
Flu signs and symptoms:
▪ Fever (though not everyone with the flu will have a fever) or feeling feverish/chills
▪ Cough
▪ Sore throat
▪ Runny or stuffy nose
▪ Muscle or body aches
▪ Headaches
▪ Fatigue
▪ Some may experience vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
