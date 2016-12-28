Some SC hospitals asking those with flu-like symptoms to stop visits

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas Pause

2:16 Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:56 Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:06 Clemson's Jadar Johnson not impressed by Ohio State's J.T. Barrett's passing