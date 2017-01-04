Woman charged with stabbing man to death in Columbia

A Columbia woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man during an argument earlier this week.
Columbia police told local media that 25-year-old Amanda Latrese Goodwin is being held in the Richland County jail on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Goodwin is charged in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Curtis B. Rowe Sr., who died Monday from excessive blood loss from several stab wounds in the thigh.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Rowe was visiting family members Monday when an argument with Goodwin became physical.
Rowe was pronounced dead at a Columbia hospital.
It was not known if Goodwin has an attorney.
