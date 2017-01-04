Roof’s first words to the jury: ‘There’s nothing wrong with me.’

Representing himself during the penalty phase of his death penalty trial, convicted church killer Dylann Roof told jurors that there is nothing wrong with him psychologically.
During his 2-minute opening statement on Wednesday, Roof, 22, said he is representing himself to prevent his lawyers from offering mental illness evidence.
Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts in his federal hate crimes trial on Dec.15, when he was represented by renowned anti-death penalty lawyer, David Bruck. He is convicted in the mass shooting of nine parishioners of an historic African-American church here.
Roof was critical of his attorneys, saying they “forced” him to go through two mental competency hearings.
“Other than the fact that I am better at constantly embarrassing myself than anyone who has ever existed, there is nothing wrong with me, psychologically,” Roof said.
He also lamented that his mental competency hearings will be made public after the trial is over.
“In that case, my self representation accomplishes nothing,” Roof said. “So you can say ‘What’s the point?’ And the point is that I’m not going to lie to you.”
Roof was ordered on Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel not to approach the jury, the witness stand or the judge’s bench while representing himself.
He is restricted to a lectern, but he was not against the prosecution having the ability to roam. When he first began his opening statement, he was soft spoken. But his voice got louder as he continued. Roof was unshackled and in civilian garb.
The court took a 10-minute break after the opening statements of Roof and prosecutor Nathan Williams. After the break, court resumed. Lead prosecutor Jay Richardson called Jennifer Pinckney, Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s widow, to the stand.
