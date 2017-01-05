Roof’s lawyer: Trial should not be a memorial to the dead, but to set appropriate penalty

Dylann Roof’s standby attorney has called the sentencing phase of the trial a “runaway freight train,” arguing that he should be allowed to object on Roof’s behalf in court.
Well-known anti-death penalty attorney David Bruck represented Roof during the guilt phase of his capital punishment trial, but he was sidelined for the penalty phase when Roof insisted he’d represent himself.
Yet, Roof has rarely objected to any of the testimony provided by the family members of those killed at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. Roof has chosen to not ask questions of witnesses.
“He is not capable of intervening to object,” Bruck told presiding judge Richard Gergel. “I have to be heard on his behalf, because he cannot do it. I have been passing notes and telling in every way I can to object … . This man cannot protect his own rights.”
Bruck said the trial is intended to determine Roof’s sentence – not a memorial to the seven people he’s convicted of killing at Charleston’s historic African-American church. So far, six witnesses have testified for the prosecution, which is seeking to have Roof put to death. The trial started Wednesday and prosecutors have said they plan to call 38 witnesses.
The testimony on behalf of the victims has been lengthy. For example, Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s widow was on the stand Wednesday for more than two hours.
Gergel rejected Bruck’s request to object on a limited basis for Roof, a high school dropout, has a general equivalency degree.
Gergel noted that Roof had chosen to represent himself, and the judge said he didn’t think much of the testimony was improper.
Earlier Thursday morning, however, Gergel acknowledged a motion by Roof to limit the number of victims the prosecution can call to the witness stand.
“At some point, it’s too much,” Gergel told lead prosecutor Jay Richardson. “I want you to revisit your strategy here, because at some point I’m going to cut you off, and I don’t want to do that.”
Gergel told Roof he’s monitoring the length of testimony. It’s the second time in two days that Gergel has warned Richardson to make his case “more efficiently.”
Thursday’s witnesses include Denise Quarles, daughter of victim Myra Thompson, and Rita Whidbee, a friend of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, who was among those killed by Roof.
Comments