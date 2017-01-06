Upstate man’s parents pleaded son to kill them, attorney said

Spartanburg County attorney Doug Brannon said a Boiling Springs man accused of killing his parents shot them only because they asked him to.
Stephen Belcher, 39, of 139 Peachtree Road, has been charged by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Thursday morning, Belcher, represented by Brannon, was in court for a bond hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes.
“Both his (Belcher’s) wife, I believe, and his brother, heard the father, the deceased father, plead with my client to shoot them, to end their lives,” Brannon said.
Henrietta Green Belcher and William Edward Belcher, both 69, were found dead at their home at 117 Bentwood Drive on Nov. 15, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.
Arrest warrants indicate the couple had been killed 10 days earlier.
An incident report from the case states deputies found one of the victims in a wheelchair in a bedroom and the other sitting at a desk.
Both bodies had been covered with sheets.
Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said Belcher told deputies at the scene that he shot both of his parents.
Brannon told Hayes that Henrietta Belcher had been in poor health, requiring care from nurses and family members.
“The mother had a series of strokes and was almost noncommunicative,” he said. “She depended on others for all of her care.”
William Belcher had a substance abuse problem and was abusive, Brannon added.
“At the time of his parents’ death, the mother was, for all intents and purposes, an invalid,” Brannon said. “The father had significant substance abuse problems.”
Hayes did not make public what Belcher's bond will be.
He informed both Brannon and Barnette that he would let them know when he decided on a bond amount.
Brannon said Belcher should be granted bond.
“He is not a risk for flight,” Brannon said. “We plan to continue to cooperate with the state to resolve this matter.”
