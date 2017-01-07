Resources lacking for human trafficking victims in South Carolina

Tajuan McCarty has a scar around the side of her neck, but she lives with her head held high.
It isn’t easy. She’s had reconstructive surgery on most of her face, the result of being beat “beyond recognition” multiple times a month. The scar on her neck was inflicted by a straight razor. Her hands shake when she holds them up.
For 11 years of her life, McCarty was trafficked, forced to prostitute herself to 30 different men a day in every state except Alaska and Hawaii.
She said she's seen women forced to perform sex acts on video while their daughters were held at gunpoint. She said she knew of four women who were decapitated when they didn’t meet their quotas.
“My story may be mine, but it’s also one of many,” she said.
Yet McCarty considers herself one of the lucky ones. After serving time in jail and relapsing back into her old life, she escaped with the help of a woman she met — her “spiritual mom.”
McCarty now runs a safe house for trafficking survivors outside Birmingham, Ala., called The Well House, devotes her time to training people on how to spot trafficking victims and provide them with the necessary resources.
But many women find themselves without a safety net if and when they finally are able to escape. In South Carolina, there are no shelters specifically for human trafficking victims. Without housing and other assistance, victims face much longer odds of getting the help they need for their recovery, experts say, and risk being drawn back into their old life.
“There’s a lack of resources everywhere, with shelter, food, clothing; anything she needs. And if she doesn't have ID, she can't get any kind of government assistance,” McCarty said. "And to get an ID it takes money, and for her to get money takes possibly going back to that life. … Sometimes that's her last and only resource.”
Counting shadows
Law enforcement, lawmakers and advocacy groups agree human trafficking is a major problem, but because the crime exists in the shadows, it’s difficult to define its scope in numbers.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which tracks calls related to trafficking, 1,330 calls have been made concerning trafficking in South Carolina since 2007, and the hotline identified 308 of those as actual cases during that period.
That compares with 138,412 calls and nearly 30,000 confirmed cases nationally since 2007. But experts say the number of cases everywhere is likely much higher, since the crime generally goes unreported.
“It’s very prevalent,” S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “It’s like saying how many stars in the sky are there. You know there’s a lot, but how do you quantify it?”
The problem is particularly acute in the Upstate because of its location on Interstate 85.
“It’s huge,” said Shannon Piller, a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigator and leader of the Upstate Human Trafficking Task Force. “We’re between Charlotte and Atlanta. Atlanta is No. 3 consistently in the top 20 destinations (for traffickers), and Charlotte is always among the top 20. We’re right in between two of the biggest hotbeds for this.”
On websites used for prostitution, 75 to 100 posts are made daily from the Upstate alone, and at least a quarter of those are likely by trafficking victims, Piller said.
But despite the prevalence of human trafficking in the Upstate, resources for victims remain few.
A spectrum of need
When a victim finally manages to escape a trafficker, she will require an array of services, from housing to mental health counseling to job training.
Much of the need is for rehabilitation services, such as legal help to get a record expunged or a court order to get protection from a trafficker, or education opportunities to obtain a GED, said Betty Houbion, a South Carolina anti-human trafficking advocate.
Mental health and spiritual counseling to develop a woman's self-worth is also vital to rehabilitation, McCarty said.
“It starts with finding the victim, then restoring the victim, recuperating the victim and then reintegrating them. We’ve barely even gotten into the reintegration part," Houbion said. "There’s so many victims we can’t even get them through recovery.”
The most immediate need, experts say, is a shelter where a victim can begin the long process of recovery.
“It’s very important to have the young ladies go to a place that is safe where they can rest, and really be given that chance at a new life, a life of freedom and wholeness,” said Leslie Christ, founder of the nonprofit Hopewood Haven. “Coming out of trafficking is extremely traumatic.”
But South Carolina doesn’t have any shelters specifically for human trafficking victims.
Hopewood Haven, which operated the state’s sole shelter in Greenwood, was forced to close its doors in July 2016 after just two years due to lack of funding.
While it was operational, though, the shelter’s six beds, for women 18-25, were always full. Women were referred to Hopewood Haven immediately after being rescued by investigators or case workers, and they were able to stay up to two years in the program.
Without that resource, groups that assist trafficking victims have to refer women to places outside of South Carolina or find ways to provide them with assistance while they live somewhere on their own.
Operation Freedom Awareness in Greenville County is one such group. The organization serves as a “middleman” between investigators and out-of-state shelters by connecting victims to resources and providing money for food vouchers or other services like temporary housing, job training and education. They’ve directly helped 11 victims within the past two years and educated thousands through awareness events.
“It happens here more than people realize,” founder Mallory Charette said. “People don’t want to talk about it.”
Charette said the biggest need among victims they’ve served is a safe home where they can live while seeking ways to start fresh.
Another group that aids trafficking victims, SWITCH, which has offices in Greenville and Spartanburg, provides counseling and has set up apartments that serve as temporary housing for victims. SWITCH also provides resources to survivors, such as health care and clothing, and has partnered with out-of-state agencies to provide other forms of care.
SWITCH served about 20 victims with case management in 2016, and with each one, staff and victim specialists have to work on building trust.
“It’s a lifelong process. You don’t just get over it in six months,” said Tayla Fortenberry, SWITCH’s victim services specialist.
And any delays in getting assistance raise the risk a woman will return to her former lifestyle.
“It’s hard to get out of the environment,” Fortenberry said. “Traffickers say, ‘If you leave, I’ll kill your family.’ And Stockholm syndrome sets in. They fall in love with their traffickers (who) have them think this is what they want to do.”
That makes counseling and mental health treatment particularly important, as women learn to build a sense of self-worth and see other options for their life, experts say.
Next steps
In an effort to get a better idea of the extent of trafficking in South Carolina and where more resources are needed, the state created a task force that in 2014 developed a plan to combat trafficking and identify ways to help victims.
Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general, chairs the task force that meets quarterly and said establishing shelters is one of the high priorities. The plan recommends opening several shelters across the state for both adult and child victims of trafficking. The task force's annual report for 2016 shows the state brought 50 charges of trafficking to state courts last year. Of those, 36 were involving victims younger than age 18. There were also 12 trafficking cases opened in federal court.
“We’re only beginning to scratch the surface," Wilson said. "There can always be more and more resources.”
Advocacy groups also continue to raise awareness of human trafficking to help secure more money for victim services, particularly shelters.
Lighthouse 4 Life, a Columbia-based nonprofit, hopes to open a shelter this year to house young victims (ages 12-17) and provide them with food, health care, schooling and other essential services. The group has spent the past few years raising money and holding awareness events.
There’s no doubt the need is great, said Robert Healy of Lighthouse 4 Life.
“It’s hard, given their history — the physical and psychological damage of having been abused,” Healy said. “There’s trust issues, there’s behavioral issues. If you expect them to say ‘thank you’ after everything, you won’t get it.”
Hopewood Haven is also working to reopen its shelter in early 2017. Christ, the founder, said the organization is targeting donors who can commit to making monthly contributions to help with operational costs. She said the shelter could serve women well on an annual budget of about $80,000-$100,000.
Funding remains one of the biggest challenges to providing more services.
One reason the state task force was established was to bring together everyone with a stake in human trafficking prevention to avoid duplication of efforts.
Part of the task force’s 2014 plan calls for using federal agencies to obtain more funds and to come up with strategies to increase financial support for organizations and nonprofits willing to help.
“We have so many charitable groups out there that want to be a part of the solution,” Wilson said. “We already have like 16 children’s advocacy centers in the state. For centers that take in kids, we need one in almost every (judicial) circuit. We should have a human trafficking shelter in at least every circuit. It’s a laudable goal.”
Wilson said the more the issue is discussed, the more likely people will be to give.
"We want to talk about it. We want to expose it in South Carolina, because to expose it is to ultimately kill it," Wilson said.
Sarah Byrne, a member of the Charlotte Metropolitan Human Trafficking Task Force who spoke at the December task force meeting in Columbia, encouraged the state to identify attorneys’ offices willing to offer free legal services to victims.
McCarty, the trafficking victim, said she sees daily how important it is for women to get the help they need to heal physically, psychologically and spiritually.
“I’ve been in social work long enough to know there’s a barrier for services for us. God gave me the vision to found an organization to break those barriers,” McCarty said. “We experience trauma on every level of life that most people can’t comprehend … We don’t have a cure for it.”
Human trafficking by the numbers
Human trafficking in South Carolina in 2016:
- 50 trafficking cases were closed in state courts.
- 36 court cases involved victims under 18.
- 28 charges are pending in state courts.
- 12 federal cases were opened through the U.S. Attorney General's Office.
Source: South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force 2016 annual report
Trafficking cases reported, investigated
Since 2007
U.S.: 138,415 reports, 29,868 cases
S.C.: 1,330 reports, 308 cases
2016
U.S.: 20,424 reports, 5,748 cases
S.C.: 198 reports, 58 cases
2015
U.S.: 21,947 reports, 5,544 cases
S.C.: 233 reports, 61 cases
2014
U.S.: 21,431 reports, 5,042 cases
S.C.: 202 reports, 54 cases
2013
U.S.: 20,579 reports, 4,884
S.C.: 249 reports, 45 cases
2012
U.S.: 13,325 reports, 3,279 cases
S.C.: 206 reports, 29 cases
Source: National Human Trafficking Hotline
