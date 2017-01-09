Driving dangerous in Upstate South Carolina after storm

Cold weather has followed up the weekend snow storm in South Carolina.
The National Weather Service reported that temperatures early Monday ranged from 16 in Cheraw to 30 in Beaufort.
A winter weather advisory is in effect in five counties in the northwestern corner of the state. The weather service says driving conditions will be dangerous in Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties until moon Monday.
Duke Energy reported about 800 customers without electricity early Monday. The biggest problems were in Anderson and Williamsburg counties.
Some schools and government officers were opening two hours later than usual on Monday.
