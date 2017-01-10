Coroner: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in home in Spartanburg County from what appears to be a murder-suicide.
Local news outlets report that Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 57-year-old Anthony Huston was discovered dead from a gunshot wound on Monday.
Clevenger says Joanne Brown Huston was also found shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday night who the shooter was or how many shots were fired.
Officials have not released any other details.
