After championship victory, Clemson flag flies over SC State House

Once Clemson’s football team clinched its first national championship in 35 years late Monday, an orange Tiger paw was raised over the dome of the SC State House.
Gov. Nikki Haley ordered the flag raised after the Tigers’ win.
“I’m a proud Clemson alum, I’m a proud governor, and I’m a proud South Carolinian,” Haley said. “Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That’s what defines South Carolina.”
The Tigers won the title over the previously undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with a second left on the clock to win 35-31.
The State House dome was also graced by the Clemson flag after the Tigers’ last national championship in 1981, as well as by the flags of USC and Coastal Carolina when those schools’ baseball teams won national championships.
Coastal’s win in the College World Series in 2016 raised questions about whether raising another flag at the State House violated the state’s Heritage Act.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments