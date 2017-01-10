Some snow and ice still on roads in northwest South Carolina

There is still ice and snow on some roads in the northwestern corner of South Carolina, even as forecasters promise warmer weather later this week.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for five counties in the state until noon Tuesday.
Forecasters say snow and ice on the roads make driving dangerous in Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.
Conditions are expected to improve. High temperatures this weekend are expected to reach 60 degrees in the state's mountains.
