Angry, forgiving families confront Dylan Roof at hearing

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court