SC student throws volleyball at officer on bike and the whole world cringes

1:36 Founder of York's MLK parade talks about King's ideals Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:44 Clover youth, 17, charged in 2015 arson spree "would take it all back if I could"

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Video: Winthrop depth will be critical heading into the teeth of Big South schedule