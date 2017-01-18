Puppy thrown from moving car in SC recovering from broken leg

The puppy thrown from a moving car in Spartanburg County over the weekend is recovering from a broken leg in Greenville.
Paula Church, an animal care specialist with Greenville County Animal Care, said the puppy, who has been named Alyce, was in surgery for a broken front leg just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Alyce had to be transferred to a private veterinarian due to the nature of the break in her leg. Church said the break was near the dog's shoulder, requiring intensive surgery.
“Given the fact she was tossed from a moving car, we were a little surprised she wasn’t more injured than she was, although we don’t have have a full evaluation at this point,” Church said. “... We don’t see any reason why she won’t recover from this injury.”
Alyce is thought to be 8 weeks old and a pit bull mix, Church said.
Tracy Nicole Carr, 26, of Charleston, W.Va., is the person accused of throwing the dog from a moving car. Carr has been charged with ill treatment of an animal and remained in the Spartanburg County jail on a $1,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.
A Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office incident report states the driver heard a thud as the car traveled on Interstate 85 and noticed the dog was no longer in the car.
Carr told a deputy the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped out. She then told the deputy she hoped the dog died without feeling any pain, the report states.
Church said several people have reached out about adopting Alyce or helping to pay for medical costs.
Greenville County Animal Care is handling costs for the dog's treatment. Church said donations are welcome.
Once Alyce is treated, Church said she should be able to live a happy life whenever she is adopted.
