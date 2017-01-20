SC teen charged with vandalizing Vietnam War memorial

Tyler Blake King, 19, of Anderson has been arrested in connection with the recent defacement of Anderson County's Vietnam War memorial.
King is accused of spay painting graffiti on the monument sometime between Jan. 10 and Sunday. He has been charged with vandalism.
Cleaning up a Vietnam memorial, again
According to the arrest warrant, King used spray paint to place writing on the monument and another structure at Anderson County's Equinox Park, 2301 Standridge Road..
King was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday. His bond has been set at $4,000.
The paint was cleaned off the monument by employees of A World of Difference Carpet Cleaning in Anderson. Eric Tilstra and Lane Mattison worked for about an hour Tuesday to clean up the monument.
"It's an hour of my time, but these guys here gave their lives," Tilstra said.
Their company had helped clean up the park in spring 2015, when the almost-forgotten memorial was redone.
"We heard about it (the graffiti) on Facebook and we know we'd have to drive by it every day," said Don Gurley, owner of the carpet cleaning company. "We wanted to honor everyone who died."
Matt Schell, Anderson County's parks and recreation manager, said the county was arranging to have the monument professionally cleaned when the carpet cleaners, who do business with the county, volunteered.
Schell said people have been interested in the monument and making sure everything was made right for veterans.
"This shows what that park means to people and just how many eyes are on that memorial every day," he said.
Comments