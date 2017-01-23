SC woman claims she fired warning shots, shot man to death in self defense

An Anderson County woman said she shot a man on her property Saturday night in an act of self-defense, said Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.
The woman, Debra Sheridan, has told investigators that she fired two warning shots above a man who came out from behind a shed area before she shot at him, according to a report by a sheriff's deputy.
Sheridan said the man who was shot had been living on the property along with two others until she kicked them out four days ago, according to the report.
The man who was fatally shot was Jerry Wayne Sanders Jr., 37, of Pickens County, said Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown.
Sheridan, 51, said another man came from behind the shed after the shooting and moved Sanders' body before walking away, according to the deputy's report. Sanders' body was on the property when deputies arrived.
Sheridan and two other women who were on the Hamlin Road property with her when deputies arrived were put into separate police cruisers while investigators spoke with them Saturday night.
Deputies plan to meet Monday with 10th Judicial Circuit prosecutors to determine if the shooting meets the standards of self-defense or the castle doctrine, McBride said. No one has been charged with any crime related to the shooting.
Because Sanders and Sheridan knew each other, investigators are continuing to gather information and that relationship is one of the factors investigators and prosecutors will address, McBride said.
The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan operated Golden S Rescue, an animal rescue program, and faced charges related to the rescue in 2014 and 2015.
There were at least a half dozen dogs barking late Saturday night as investigators worked the scene and talked to Sheridan.
In November 2015, a jury found Sheridan not guilty of animal mistreatment but guilty of one charge of possession of methamphetamine and 54 animal vaccination violations.
Sheridan was sentenced to five years probation, and her sentence forbids her from operating an animal rescue during her probation.
The conditions of Sheridan's probation, including any restrictions on owning dogs or guns, will be addressed by probation officials, McBride said.
Before she was sentenced, Sheridan, who is single and has no children, testified that she has spent years of her life caring for animals that other organizations might have had euthanized.
In 2014, animal control officers seized 92 dogs and 28 cats from the Hamlin Road property and charged Sheridan with mistreating animals. Those charges were dropped in exchange for Sheridan agreeing to turn the animals over to the custody of Anderson County.
Independent Mail reporter Nikie Mayo contributed to this story.
Comments