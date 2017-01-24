Swinney given 14,000-pound piece of decorated granite

What do you do with a 14,000 hunk of granite?
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney must know, because he has accepted the big stone — a gift from McNeely Companies, a North Carolina firm with a strong affinity for Clemson University.
James Alexander, general manager of Salem Stone, a McNeely Companies subsidiary in the northern Oconee County town, said he was moving boulders around and got to looking at one and decided it would be a good idea to decorate it in honor of the Tigers' national championship.
"I think of these things," Alexander said.
That thought led to another — the comparatively small Howard's Rock.
"He needs to start his own tradition," Alexander said of Swinney and referring the team's existing practice of touching Howard's Rock as players enter Memorial Stadium.
This is not your ordinary piece of igneous rock. It is adorned with a large, orange Clemson Tiger paw, the slogan "All In" and the words "National Champs." On the pad of the paw is "1981" and on the first toe, "2016." For those counting, that leaves three toes open.
"It should hold him over for three years, possibly five," Alexander said.
Alexander's stepdaughter Lynlee Turner and grandson Sam Bellotte handled the artwork.
They are big Clemson fans, something Alexander wasn't always.
"They converted me," he said with a laugh and declining to name for publication his previous favorite team.
The owner of McNeely Companies, Bill McNeely of Sapphire, North Carolina, is the one who, after seeing Alexander's family's handiwork, suggested giving the boulder to Swinney. McNeely's three children are Clemson graduates, and a grandchild of his is attending the school.
The rock currently is at McNeely's Store & Rental, 980 Tiger Boulevard in Clemson. Swinney's plans for the 9-feet by 11-feet slab are unknown. Efforts to reach the coach Monday were unsuccessful.
