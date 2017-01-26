Live grenade discovered in yard in Clemson

Police officers never know what to expect while on the job, and this week was no different for officers in Clemson.
The Clemson City Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that officers were called to a resident’s home for a report of a grenade discovered in the yard.
Officers found an Mk II, or what’s commonly called a pineapple grenade, nestled in leaves next to a tree on the edge of the resident’s property.
Police noted the grenade was olive drab with a yellow ring under the fuse.The officer who wrote the Facebook post also noted he was an mortarman in the Army for more than 10 years.
“I’m too young to have used this particular kind of grenade, but the M67s we use now are olive drab with yellow markings to indicate they are high explosive,” the post said.
The officer picked up the grenade, noticed it did not have a hole in the bottom, felt it was about one pound – the “right weight” – and determined it was live.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal from another agency was called in to safely move the grenade and destroy it properly.
Officers determined the grenade was brought home from World War II and was passed down through time.
The Facebook post ended with some words of wisdom about grenades.
“As always... be smart, be safe, and for heaven's sake don't pull the pin... I mean... have fun”, the post stated.
You may also be interested in this:
Comments