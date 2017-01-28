3 wounded in shooting right after Aiken high school game

Authorities say three people were shot just outside South Aiken High School as the crowd left the school after a basketball game.
The Aiken Public Safety Department said in a news release that none of the injuries from the shooting Friday evening appeared to be life threatening.
Police say officers assigned to security for the game heard the gunshots and found one victim on school grounds. They say a second gunshot victim was found at a nearby restaurant and a third victim made it to the hospital on his own.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.
The shooting happened after South Aiken High School's game against Aiken High School.
