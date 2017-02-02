300-pound hog named Fern sets house ablaze, prompting GoFundMe campaign

A 300-pound South Carolina pig named Fern has been fingered as the arsonist that destroyed its owner’s home in Anderson, South Carolina, over the weekend.
The owner – an Anderson County animal control officer – told the Anderson Independent Mail that the blaze likely started Saturday afternoon when Fern knocked over a secured heat lamp and the flames spread the house.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office animal control officer Jamie Turner lost her home to a fire, which claimed the lives of two indoor dogs, named Cooper and Grace, and three birds, the newspaper said.
Fern survived, as did two goats who shared the pig pen, two horses and an outdoor dog, the Independent Mail reports.
However, Fern “has been depressed since the fire,” the newspaper reports, and has only begun “to act normal again” in the past day or two.
The home was a complete loss, the family says, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Turner with immediate expenses. Among those expenses is clothing needed for her her daughter, Brayleigh, who is just over a year old. The account had raised $8,500 toward its $10,000 goal on Thursday morning.
