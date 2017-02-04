12-year-old Ridgeland child shoots 11-year-old brother in the face

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016 Pause

1:36 Winthrop baseball players 'get more than they expect' at clinic

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:42 Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'