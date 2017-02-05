Adoptive SC family fights to keep 3-year-old father seeks

A South Carolina couple says they're fighting to keep their adopted 3-year-old daughter as her biological father seeks to get her back.
WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2kGT2lC ) Tammy and Edward Dalsing of York have had custody of 3-year-old Braelynn since she was a three-week-old foster child, then adopted her in 2015. Court documents show the girl's biological mother gave up her parental rights and the father's rights were terminated because he was incarcerated.
But a South Carolina appeals court two months ago vacated the Dalsing's adoption order and ruled she belongs with her biological father. His attorney calls the Dalsing's decision to speak out selfish and contrary to the child's interests.
The Dalsings say they're continuing to fight for Braelynn in court because they are the only family she's ever known.
Comments