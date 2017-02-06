Donations pour in after K9 dies. Now the new dog needs a name

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is now a little more complete after the death of a beloved K9, but one little part is still missing.
Mali the K9, who worked with Deputy Justin Spivey, died from a rare disease in the fall of 2016.
After hearing the sad announcement and Sheriff Jim Matthews’ request for donations, donors gave more than $8,000 – the amount needed to order a new K9 – to the nonprofit Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation in less than a month.
Spivey was able to pick up his new “partner,” a female black Labrador retriever, in January.
Matthews said because the community helped the department acquire the “highly trained officer,” the community should also take part naming the female dog.
All Kershaw County elementary-aged students are encouraged to suggest a creative name for the new K9.
A winner for the “Name our New Kershaw County K9” will be announced during a surprise visit from the K9 to his or her school or home school classroom.
“Our schools enjoy a great partnership with local law enforcement,” said Frank Morgan, Kershaw County School District superintendent. “This contest is an exciting opportunity for our students to use their creative skills in a meaningful way.”
A special community committee will select the winning entry, and the winner will be notified the week of Feb. 20.
How to participate:
▪ Kershaw County elementary school students can submit a suggested name and the reason why it was chosen to KCSF911@gmail.com or the KCSO Foundation, P.O. Box 664, Camden, SC, 29201 before 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
▪ Include the student’s name, phone number and school. This is open to all Kershaw County elementary school students, including public schools, private schools, home school, etc.
