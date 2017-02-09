Inmates packed in at Anderson County jail

Anderson County officials are struggling to address overcrowding, as at least one jail cell has been holding four times the number of inmates it was built for.
The Anderson Independent-Mail (http://bit.ly/2kuUWW2 ) reports that the Anderson County Detention Center held 457 inmates on Monday, 200 more than it is rated to hold. On Wednesday, 16 inmates were being held in a cell that was built for four.
County Sheriff Chad McBride recently announced his intent to push for a new facility, which could cost between $35 million and $60 million.
The County Council discussed the issue at their meeting Tuesday night. Several council members said they believe a better jail should be a priority, but they are not sure how to pay for it.
