Rallies supporting end to funding for Planned Parenthood set

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign