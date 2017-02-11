Shooting leads to chase, gunfire exchanged with SC deputies

South Carolina detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that grew out of an earlier shooting.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the shootings began with a report that someone had sprayed a Westminster home with bullets. A gunshot victim was found inside and taken to the hospital.
Deputies identified the suspected gunman and went to his home early Saturday, but the suspect and one passenger sped off in a vehicle.
Deputies pursued until the car stopped and one of the two white men shot at deputies. Crenshaw says one deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect. The passenger also suffered gunshot wounds, but investigators think he was shot by the driver.
No names have been released. No condition has been given on any of the gunshot victims.
