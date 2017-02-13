Federal officials arrest more than 100 undocumented immigrants in the Carolinas

Federal immigration officials arrested more than 100 undocumented immigrants in the Carolinas last week as deportation fears run high in Charlotte’s immigrant communities.
The arrests, which included 84 in North Carolina, 19 in South Carolina and 87 in Georgia, were a part of a targeted operation aimed at “immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens,” a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release stated.
According to an ICE, the operation caught:
▪ 127 people with prior criminal convictions in addition to their illegal immigration status.
▪ 29 who had been removed from the U.S. previously but later re-entered the country.
▪ 17 with outstanding final orders from a federal judge to leave the U.S.
ICE did not release specific charges or details about those arrested, though one Charlotte-area person had been convicted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the release state. That person had previously been removed to Mexico before re-crossing the border.
A Mexican national in Georgia was wanted in Mexico for homicide and attempted homicide, ICE reported.
Agency officials said ICE does not conduct “sweeps, checkpoint or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.”
Despite such assurances, many undocumented immigrants in and around Charlotte are so scared of being caught up in a sweep that they're changing their daily habits – especially if they involve driving and the chance of being stopped by law enforcement.
“People are terrified to go to work, to drop off their kids for schools, and to go to grocery stores,” said Charlotte immigration attorney Tin Thanh Nguyen.
Joanne Stratton Tate, who heads the Charlotte Bilingual School, said the school is feeling the effects of the growing fear in the immigrant community.
“Attendance drops when word of ‘stops’ and raids at workplace circulates,” she said. “Some children are being dropped off and picked up by someone other than their parent – a sign that the parent is nervous about driving.”
Local immigration attorneys say they’re getting more calls from immigrants worried about their legal status. And several Charlotte businesses that serve immigrant customers say they're closing early because their staff and customers fear raids or check-points.
