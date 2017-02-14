SC high school student diagnosed with viral meningitis

A student at Chesnee High School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to Spartanburg County School District 2's Facebook page.
Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis — an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord — and is often less severe than bacterial meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Out of an abundance of caution," the Chesnee High School custodial staff will do a deep cleaning of the school in addition to the cleaning they already do, the school district posted on Facebook. A District 2 spokesman declined to comment further.
Only a small number of people who get infected with the viruses that cause meningitis will actually develop viral meningitis, according to the CDC.
While there is no way to prevent viral meningitis, the CDC says people can do several things to lower their chances of getting infected.
School District 2 included several of these tips in its Facebook post, like washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact such as kissing, hugging or sharing cups or eating utensils with people who are sick, and frequently disinfecting surfaces like toys and doorknobs.
Most importantly, the CDC recommends for people who are sick to stay home.
A Pickens County middle school student diagnosed with the more severe bacterial meningitis died in January.
