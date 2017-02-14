Man accused of threatening ‘shooting spree’ after daughter’s problems with roommates

A man briefly put Coastal Carolina University on alert Monday as he headed toward the campus, armed and angry about his daughter’s roommates, police said.
But Richard Adams, 37, of Myrtle Beach, never reached the campus, according to Lt. Raul Denis of the Horry County Police Department.
According to a statement from Denis, a caller on Augusta Plantation Drive told police around noon that “her husband was angry about his daughter’s problems with roommates at the university, armed himself, and left the home threatening to ‘go on a shooting spree’ at the university.”
Adams had been arguing with his wife when he became angry and retreived two guns from his nightstand, according to a police report. Adams then held a loaded gun to his wife’s cheek, saying, “try to stop me,” and then left, the report said.
CCU police created a perimeter around the university, posting a notice on their website and on Twitter warning people to look out for a suspect. They described Adams and a vehicle, calling him a “dangerous suspect” but not clarifying if he was armed.
Recap..— Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) February 13, 2017
Description: White male, 37 yo, 6’3, 220 lbs, reddish brown hair & beard.
Vehicle: Silver Kia Sorrento (SC license plate, 59342W). pic.twitter.com/A0P2KGvqYc
Denis said officers from HCPD and Conway police responded to “saturate the area.”
But Adams instead headed north, and surrendered to police in North Myrtle Beach at about 2 p.m., Denis said in the statement.
“He was picked up by an Horry County Police Officer and transported to the County Detention Center, where he will be charged with Domestic Violence,” Denis wrote.
Martha Hunn, a spokeswoman for CCU, said earlier Monday that the campus was not on lockdown.
