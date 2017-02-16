South Carolina

February 16, 2017 10:24 AM

Earthquake reported in South Carolina

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

CHESTER COUNTY, SC

Officials are reporting an earthquake occurred in Chester County early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook Great Falls.

According to USGS, no one has reported they felt the earthquake, but that may because it happened at 2:02 a.m.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.

The last earthquake reported in South Carolina was five months ago in Ladson, according to earthquaketrack.com. That was reported as a 1.9 magnitude earthquake.

