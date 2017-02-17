South Carolina

February 17, 2017 10:41 AM

Widow sues to stop release of husband's jail death video

The Associated Press
GREENWOOD, S.C.

A lawyer says the widow of a man who died in the Greenwood County jail does not have the right to block the possible release of surveillance video showing his final moments.

A judge held an unusual hearing Thursday on the request. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has refused to release to a newspaper the video of Demetric Cowan's death while in custody. Authorities say the family doesn't want it released and it could be an invasion of privacy.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports (http://bit.ly/2l0ZBz8) that South Carolina Press Association lawyer Taylor Smith says that reasoning would totally rewrite the state's Freedom of Information Act.

A state investigation found Cowan died last March from a drug overdose. A prosecutor did not charge any jail employees.

Related content

South Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos