Widow sues to stop release of husband's jail death video

A lawyer says the widow of a man who died in the Greenwood County jail does not have the right to block the possible release of surveillance video showing his final moments.
A judge held an unusual hearing Thursday on the request. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has refused to release to a newspaper the video of Demetric Cowan's death while in custody. Authorities say the family doesn't want it released and it could be an invasion of privacy.
The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports (http://bit.ly/2l0ZBz8) that South Carolina Press Association lawyer Taylor Smith says that reasoning would totally rewrite the state's Freedom of Information Act.
A state investigation found Cowan died last March from a drug overdose. A prosecutor did not charge any jail employees.
