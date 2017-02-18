Why does the Confederate flag hurt the SC Confederate Relic Room?

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill Pause

1:56 New Tega Cay Dairy Queen will attract customers with acoustic guitar, tasty treats

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

2:01 File video: Clerk says Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony

1:09 Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class