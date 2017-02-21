A doctor thought a dog followed him to work, but it turned out to be a coyote

A South Carolina doctor got a surprise visit last week from a coyote that snuck into his office after him.
Video from surveillance cameras show the doctor entering his office in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, with the coyote close behind. A few moments later, the doctor can be seen fleeing the office with the coyote in close pursuit.
Charlotte television station WSOC reports that Dr. Steve Poletti said that he didn’t even notice the coyote. When he did, he first thought it was a dog, he said.
“It kind of bared its teeth and started growling,” Poletti told WSOC. “I kind of put my hands up and jingled my keys, and the coyote took a step back. And basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it.”
Poletti first called police, who told him to contact animal control, WSOC said. Animal control told him to contact an animal trapper.
