More Videos

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

0:32 Authorities say no charges to be filed in January fatal Rock Hill club shooting

1:41 Rock Hill Christian school students learn about real-world living