This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

Days after a gunman in Dallas killed five police officers during a Black Lives Matter rally, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott gave a speech on the Senate floor about police shootings. He praised the heroism of law enforcement and said Americans need to have a “family conversation.”
Founders Federal Credit Union led students at Westminster-Catawba Christian School through a "real-life" Mad City Money simulation Thursday. The students were assigned careers and given budgets to learn about debt management. Teachers and credit union representatives said the event gives the students hands-on experience.
Winthrop senior guard Hunter Sadlon and Robert Hunt have formed a special friendship since high school. Hunt will be at Winthrop Coliseum Thursday night wearing a No. 33 Hunter Sadlon jersey to support his guy.