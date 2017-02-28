Human remains found in burn barrel in SC backyard

Officials have recovered burned human remains found in the backyard of a home in the Lowcountry.
A body was found in a burn barrel on Madeline Drive in Goose Creek around 9:35 p.m Monday, according to a news release from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
The body was burnt beyond recognition.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine the cause of death and to identify the body.
“We may have to use DNA to make a positive identification,” the release stated.
The Goose Creek Police Department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate this case.
