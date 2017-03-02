Did a Yankee make this list? SC ranked one of the worst states to live in

A new report from U.S. News & World Report puts the Palmetto State in the embarassing spot of 45 in ranking the best states to call home in 2017.
The top ranked states include: 1) Massachusetts, 2) New Hampshire, 3) Minnesota, 4) North Dakota, and 5) Washington.
The first Southern state to make the list was Florida at 24. North Carolina came in at 25 and Georgia was 36. The only states to underperform South Carolina on the list were New Mexico (46), Alabama (47), Arkansas (48), Mississippi (49), and Louisiana (50).
South Carolina’s education was ranked the worst in the country. Its economy, however, was given the much more respectable rank of 16.
The rankings, which look at more than 60 metrics, focus on health care, education, crime and corrections, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government. It apparently did not take into consideration sunsets, seafood, beaches and golf...
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments