SC police dog bit handler's child, according to chief

An Anderson Police Department dog is back on duty after biting his handler's child this weekend, Police Chief Jim Stewart said.
The child received one or two stitches after Peppa, a Belgian Malinois, bit the child in what was likely intended to be a playful manner, said Stewart, a former dog handler.
The child had run out into the family's backyard from a side door, instead of the usual back door, and Officer Cory Barrow had run after his child at the same moment, the chief said.
That series of events led to the bite, and Barrow and his supervisors do not feel the dog poses any danger, Stewart said.
"It could have gone better," he said. "We think the dog thought this was being playful."
The city has two police dogs, which are trained in Anderson, and each received national certification last year.
Stewart said there may be personnel actions taken against Barrow but declined to discuss that further. Police dogs are taken home with officers and become part of the family, the chief said.
Stewart said the city filed reports with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, because the officer lives in the county, and with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Lt. Sheila Cole of the Sheriff's Office said she could not find the report. The state health department did not respond to a request for the report.
The dogs are kept up to date on their shots, Stewart said.
"Animals are not machines," he said. "We don't think the child was doing anything to taunt the dog, and we don't think the dog was intentionally doing anything wrong."
