Woman sues SCDOT alleging pothole caused wreck that killed husband

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship Pause

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

1:18 Video: Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey talks after win over CSU (+ highlights)

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:09 Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title