March 6, 2017 7:38 AM

Police look for second vehicle in Greenville hit and run

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run death in Greenville.

The Greenville County coroner's office told local media that 23-year-old Christian James Batton of Greenville was killed Saturday night while trying to cross a street near his home.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Batton was hit by a second vehicle while lying in the road after being hit by another vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the first vehicle was at the scene and was not hurt.

An autopsy on Batton is scheduled Monday.

